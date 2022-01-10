Jonathan David’s agent tells TSN not to expect the Canadian striker to make a big-money move during the January transfer window. While there are several high-profile suitors for David, Nick Mavromaras said his client’s current team, Lille, haven’t received any offers.

“There are no official offers on the table – it’s still the month of January,” Mavromaras said. “To be quite open, we don’t expect any movement in this window.”

David helped Lille secure the Ligue 1 title last season. The defending French champions currently sit 10th in the league, but David is Ligue 1’s top goal scorer with 12 and has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season.

Mavromaras said his client is focused on helping Lille climb the standings while also preparing for a Round of 16 Champions League matchup against Chelsea in February.

“From both sides [David’s future transfer and Lille’s current season], Jonathan will benefit from a summer move because there is a massive game against Chelsea in the Champions League, and at the same time, Lille absolutely needs his help to get to the European spots for next season,” Mavromaras said.

“For now we don’t have anything concrete, but meetings are ongoing for sure”

David, 21, signed a five-year contract with Lille in 2020, but TSN reported last summer that Liverpool was keeping an eye on David’s progress. Arsenal and Real Madrid are also now rumoured to be interested.

Mavromaras said David is unbothered by the increasing attention surrounding his future.

“The most important is to leave the player to do his business on the pitch. Constant work and constant meetings with clubs on my side – as we’re supposed to do as agents – to see where this next step may be,” Mavromaras said.

“And we feel ready and Jonathan feels ready that this step should happen in the summer – knock on wood that he remains healthy for the rest of the season, of course.”

David tested positive for COVID-19 early in January but the striker recovered well.

Mavromaras said whenever he speaks with potential suitors for his client, he and David have a list of questions they want clubs to answer.

“The questions that we ask clubs are simple: What’s the project [club ambition]?" Mavromaras said. "There are a lot of questions that we go through when we meet with a club, and the one that checks the most boxes will be the one that will be his next destination.”

At the end of January, David is expected to meet up with the Canadian men’s national team to continue the push to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Canada is scheduled to play in Honduras on Jan. 27, in Hamilton against the United States on Jan. 30, and in El Salvador on Feb. 2.