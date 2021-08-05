Messi will not return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona has come to an end.

The club announced on Thursday that even though both the player and the team wished to extend his 21-year association with the club, "financial and structural obstacles" have prevented it from happening.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life," the team said in a statement.

A native of Rosario, Messi joined Barca's famed La Masia academy in 2000 at 13 and made his debut for the first team in 2004.

In his 17 years with the team, Messi owns a host of club records, including most appearances (778), total goals (672), league goals (474), goals in a season (50) and hat tricks (36).

With the club, Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and four Champions League crowns.

The 34-year-old Messi won his first Copa America with Argentina last month.

