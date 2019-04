BC Lions centre Cody Husband is retiring, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions C @CodyHusband is retiring. Already had 2 surgeries this off-season, would have needed a 3rd to keep playing. Im biased, but when healthy was the most underrated OL in @CFL. Plans to get into policing. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 @TSN_Sports @BCLionsDen @HyackFootball @BCHSFB — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 5, 2019

Husband has already had two surgeries this off-season and would have needed a third to keep playing according to Lalji, who added the 31-year-old plans to get into policing.

The 31-year-old played the past five seasons with the Lions after starting his career in Hamilton, playing two seasons with the Tiger-Cats.

Husband will finish his career playing in 77 games.