It appears that the BC Lions will get linebacker Micah Awe back in time for their Nov. 3 regular season finale against the Calgary Stampeders.

Speaking on 3DownRadio on TSN 1040 on Tuesday, BC Lions head coach Wally buono said that Awe is expected to play, but said that Solomon Elimimian's wrist injury will keep him out indefinitely.

Jordan Herdman played in place of Awe last week in BC's 42-32 win over the Edmonton Eskimos.

Buono was non-committal on Chris Rainey, who has an ankle injury, but TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that Shakeir Ryan got all the reps on Tuesday and the coach sounds comfortable in playing him against Calgary.

The Lions clinched a playoff berth with their win over Edmonton last Friday.