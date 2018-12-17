1h ago
Lions hire Stubler as defensive co-ordinator
TSN.ca Staff
The B.C. Lions have hired veteran coach Rich Stubler as their new defensive co-ordinator, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
Stubler began last season as the Montreal Alouettes' special advisor before eventually replacing Khalil Carter as defensive co-ordinator.
The 69-year-old first became a defensive co-ordinator in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts in 1990.
Stubler also has head coaching experience with the Argonauts, leading them to a 4-6 record through 10 games in 2008, prior to being let go.