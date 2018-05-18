The BC Lions have released Mic'hael Brooks after failing to find a trading partner for the international defensive tackle, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

They'd been trying to trade him for over a month. No longer deemed a fit. Very good rookie season, up & down the past 2. Exceptional when motivated. Won't take him long to find work imo. @CFLonTSN @cfl @TSN_Sports @CFL_News — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 18, 2018

Lalji reported the team had been looking to move the 26-year-old for more than a month, who is longer deemed a fit on the Lions' defensive line.

Brooks finished with 21 tackles and a sack in 15 games for the Lions and has started 43 games over three seasons in BC, accumulating 83 tackles, five sacks, and an interception.