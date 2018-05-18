2h ago
Lions release American DT Brooks
TSN.ca Staff
The BC Lions have released Mic'hael Brooks after failing to find a trading partner for the international defensive tackle, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Lalji reported the team had been looking to move the 26-year-old for more than a month, who is longer deemed a fit on the Lions' defensive line.
Brooks finished with 21 tackles and a sack in 15 games for the Lions and has started 43 games over three seasons in BC, accumulating 83 tackles, five sacks, and an interception.