The B.C. Lions signed American offensive tackle Joel Figueroa to a two-year contract extension.

Figueroa was named the Lions' most outstanding lineman this season.

"We are a quarterback-driven league and protecting that asset is of critical importance to our success," said Lions GM Ed Hervey. "Signing Joel was a top priority for us and securing his consistent and dominant style of play at the left tackle position for the next two seasons cannot be understated."

2018 was Figueroa's first season with the Lions after spending two with the Edmonton Eskimos and three with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start his CFL career.