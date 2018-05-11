The BC Lions have agreed to terms on a contract with first round draft pick Julien Laurent and fourth-rounder Isaiah Guzylak-Messam.

#BCLions have agreed to terms with 1st rnd draft pick DL Julien Laurent & DB Isaiah Guzylak-Messam. Talks with 3rd overall pick OL Peter Godber have been positive, but not expected to sign until top 2 picks do.

Club has also released Canadian DB Keynan Parker.

Laurent, a defensive lineman from Georgia State, was taken seventh overall, while Guzylak-Messam, a defensive back from Wilfrid Laurier, was taken 34th overall.

TSN's Farhan Lalji added talks with third overall pick Peter Godber have been positive but the Rice offensive lineman is not expected to sign until the top two picks in the draft do.

The Lions also released Canadian defensive back Keynan Parker on Friday.