(Written with Farhan Lalji) - The BC Lions suspended director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter for 90 days in early November after learning he’d used an anonymous Twitter account to direct criticism at the Edmonton Eskimos, TSN has learned.

The Twitter account in question first drew suspicion from the Eskimos in the spring of 2018 when it began responding to official Edmonton team news with inside information that was both critical and contradictory to the team’s messaging.

The Eskimos informed the league of their concern, which then launched an investigation into the matter.

The league informed the Lions near the end of the regular season that it had concluded Hunter was the source of the Twitter account.

Hunter worked for the Eskimos as a regional scout for four years before joining former Edmonton general manager Ed Hervey in B.C. when he became Lions’ GM after the 2017 season.

Lions’ president Rick LeLacheur suspended Hunter for 90 days. The suspension comes to an end on Jan. 31.

Hervey was cleared by the league of any involvement.

“I was very disappointed when I found out it was Torey,” said Hervey. “I think this was very petty on both sides and something I would have preferred got handled with a phone call instead of an investigation and suspension. But as far as I’m concerned it’s over and the BC Lions are moving forward.”

The Eskimos and league both declined comment.