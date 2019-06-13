Runners-up Liverpool and promoted side Norwich City will meet in the first match of the 2019-2020 Premier League season with a full fixtures list revealed on Thursday.

The two teams will meet at Anfield on Friday, August 9 with the remaining nine matches taking place on the weekend.

The highest-profile match sees Chelsea travel to Old Trafford on August 11 to meet Manchester United.

Champions Manchester City open up their title defence on August 10 with a visit to West Ham.

The other two promoted sides, Sheffield United and Aston Villa, begin their top-flight campaigns with visits to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

For the first time this season, there will be a winter break in the Premier League, staggered over two weeks in February with five matches one Saturday and the remaining five the following weekend.

The first competitive match this season in England will take place at Wembley on August 4 with the Community Shield contested between City and Liverpool. The Reds have a spot in the match as runners-up with City having won both the Premiership and the FA Cup.

OPENING WEEKEND FIXTURES

Liverpool vs. Norwich City

West Ham vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United

Burnley vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

