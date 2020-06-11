Liverpool could have the opportunity to clinch their first ever Premier League title in Liverpool.

Liverpool City Council has given the go-ahead for June 21's edition of the Merseyside derby to be held at Everton's Goodison Park.

All remaining Premier League matches are to be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Liverpool needs six points from its remaining eight matches to secure a first league title in 30 years and should second-place Manchester City lose against Arsenal on Wednesday, the Reds would be able to win the Premier League with a victory on that Sunday.

Council has also given the okay for Liverpool's remaining home fixtures to be played at Anfield.

Previously, there had been worry that fans would congregate outside of Anfield when Liverpool wins the title, but Liverpool deputy mayor Wendy Simon is confident that such a situation won't occur.

"A lot of factors have been taken into consideration, especially the safety of the players, match officials and staff in attendance," Simon told the BBC. "We are confident the measures in place will allow the matches to be held behind closed doors without any detrimental impact to all concerned and recommend to the city council that the safety certificates for both grounds be amended to allow this to happen."

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 and will resume on Wednesday when City hosts the Gunners and Aston Villa takes on Sheffield United.