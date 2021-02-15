Jurgen Klopp threw cold water on rumours that he's looking for a break from football and the Anfield exit door amid Liverpool's poor run of form.

With the Reds' 3-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday, the defending champions have now lost three straight and sit 13 points behind leaders Manchester City and only a single point above Chelsea for the final Champions League spot.

"I don’t need a break," Klopp said during Monday's press availability ahead of Liverpool's Champions League visit to RB Leipzig on Tuesday. "The last thing I want to do is to talk about private things. Yes, we have had a tough time but we always deal with this as a family, 100 per cent. And when I come here, I am 53. I’ve worked as a coach for 30 years and I can split off things. I don't carry things around. Of course we, are influenced by things, but no one has to worry about me. The beard gets more and more grey, I don’t sleep a lot, but I‘m full of energy. Now we are in this situation, I see it as a challenge."

The German laid much of the blame for the team's dip in form with the wave after wave of injuries. Virgil van Dijk was lost for the season in October due to a knee injury. His partner in central defence, Joel Matip, is also out for the season with an ankle injury. James Milner (thigh), Diogo Jota (knee) and Joe Gomez (knee) are also among Klopp's players who are currently out of action.

"All the weeks and months, you can see easily it is a mix of different things that happened," Klopp said. Now is not the time to explain. Injuries have played part in it, you can’t ignore them, it changed everything. It's like building a house - if the foundations are not right things are a bit shaky. We cannot change things, but we will work on it."

Klopp, now in his sixth season at Anfield, concedes that nobody at the club is happy with where the Reds sit in the table.

"We have had some not so good games, but played some good games recently," Klopp said. "We are always together in these moments. The mood is okay, but obviously it has been better. We have to keep our good things going. If you saw the games against Manchester City and Leicester, they didn’t look like games we would concede seven [combined] and score two. It happened because of individual mistakes. We have spoken about that. One time it was miscommunication. But this is the Premier League. Nobody is happy with being fourth and only have 40 points and [potentially] being level on points with Everton and all these kind of things. We have to deal with the situation."

Liverpool returns to Premier League action on Saturday with a visit from Everton in the Merseyside derby.