Jurgen Klopp will not be succeeding Jogi Löw as Germany manager.

Or at least that's what the Liverpool boss said on Tuesday, hours after Löw announced he would be stepping down following the Euros.

"Am I available for the job after the summer? No," Klopp said at his media availability ahead of the Reds' Champions League tie on Wednesday. "Someone else will do the job and, with the number of good German managers, I am sure the German FA will find a good solution."

Löw has been in charge of Die Mannschaft since 2006 and led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil and Klopp's name is one that has been bandied about as a possible successor. But the 53-year-old Klopp, who has won both the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds, insists his Anfield job isn't over yet.

"I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany," Klopp said. "I have three years left at Liverpool don't I? It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz and Dortmund."

Klopp is in his sixth season as Liverpool manager. The team currently sits eighth in the table, seven points behind Chelsea for the final Champions League place.

The Reds are next in action on Wednesday when they host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, carrying a 2-0 lead on aggregate.