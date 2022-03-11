Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the ball is in Mo Salah's court when it comes to a new deal for the Egypt forward.

Salah's current deal expires at the end of next season.

"I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious, we were in the last years and we are… no, of course we cannot do much more [in the talks], that’s how it is," Klopp told the club's website ahead of the team's weekend meeting with Brighton. "But I don’t think it’s about that, I think meanwhile it is Mo’s decision pretty much; I think the club did what the club can do, that’s how it is. There’s nothing to say about it, it’s all fine. From my point of view it’s exactly like it should be in this moment in time and everything is said. Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever. So we just have to wait for that, it’s completely fine. There is no rush in that situation."

Salah, 29, is in his fifth season at Anfield following an initial £36.5 million move from Roma.

This season, Salah has a league-leading 19 goals in 25 Premier League matches, putting him on course for a third Golden Boot.

Salah is one of only 32 players with 100 or more Premier League goals. His 116 goals put him 21st on the all-time scoring list. Only Harry Kane (176), Jamie Vardy (128) and Romelu Lukaku (118) have more goals than Salah among active players.