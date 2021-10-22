Red-hot Salah happy to finish career at Liverpool, but 'it's not in my hands'

If Mo Salah had his way, he would never leave Liverpool, but the Egypt striker says it's not up to him.

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands," the 29-year-old forward said.

The in-form Salah has one year after this remaining on his current deal with the club, having come to Anfield in a £36.9 million move from Roma.

Salah says the idea of one day playing against Liverpool is upsetting just to think about, but wouldn't rule it out.

"At the moment, I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool," Salah said. "That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool, but let's see what will happen in the future."

With Salah having scored in nine straight matches, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has called his star man "the best player in the world" right now, but Salah dismisses that talk as only "opinion."

"It's always the ambition to be the best player in the world," Salah conceded. "I don't have to lie. It's something that drives me to work really hard and just try to be the best version of myself. In my head, I'm the best player all the time. I'm trying to have that confidence in my head. It doesn't matter if some people agree with you, some people not."

Liverpool, 3-2 winners over Atletico midweek in the Champions League, return to Premier League action on Sunday with a visit to Old Trafford and a date with eternal rivals Manchester United.