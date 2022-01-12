Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he's optimistic about a new contract for Mo Salah.

The Egypt forward's current deal runs out at the end of the 2023 season.

"I know that Mo wants to stay," the German said on Wednesday. "We want Mo to stay. That's where we are. It takes time. I think it's in a good place. The fans are not as nervous as [the media] are."

The 29-year-old Salah is once again in sensational form this season, scoring 23 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

In the latest edition of British GQ that hit newsstands on Tuesday, Salah insisted he wasn't asking for anything extraordinary in contract talks.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands," Salah said. "It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.”

Born near Basyoun, Salah is in his fifth season at Anfield following a £43 million move from Roma. In his time with the Reds, Salah has won two Premier League Golden Boots, a PWA Footballer of the Year Award, a Premier League title and the 2020 Champions League crown.

Salah, who has also spent time with Basel, Chelsea and Fiorentina, is currently on international duty with the Pharaohs at the Africa Cup of Nations.