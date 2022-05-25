SEATTLE — The Kamloops Blazers three goals from Logan Stankoven and two from Daylan Kuefler as they defeated the Thunderbirds 6-3 in Seattle tonight to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Hockey League playoff series.

Quinn Schmlemann also scored for the Blazers -- who were beaten 4-1 at home in Game 2 -- as they bounced back to reclaim home ice advantage in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final.

Kevin Korchinski, Jared Davidson and Matthew Rempe scored for Seattle.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Seattle.

In the Eastern Conference series, the Edmonton Oil Kings with two overtime wins, are up 2-1 over the Winnipeg ICE with Game 4 on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022