LAS VEGAS — Logan Thompson made 29 saves to lead the Henderson Silver Knights past the Abbotsford Canucks 3-1 in the American Hockey League Sunday.

Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter and Ben Jones scored for the Silver Knights (12-7-3).

John Stevens scored the lone goal for the Canucks (10-9-3). Michael DiPietro stopped 30-of-32 shots in defeat.

Henderson went 1 for 7 on the power play. Abbotsford failed to score on five power-play opportunities.

