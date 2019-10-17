Long-time Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman announced his retirement from the CFL Thursday.

After playing for 10 years in CFL catching passes on the Gridiron, I am now moving onto my next phase as I am moving into Commercial Insurance for Foster Park Brokers. Hoping someone will toss me my first pass! I still have good hands !!! #greenandgold #esks #fosterparkbrokers — Adarius Bowman (@AdariusBowman) October 17, 2019

The 34-year-old played seven of his 10 CFL seasons with the Eskimos where he was a three-time CFL and West Division All-Star and a Grey Cup champion in 2015.

Bowman, who also played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Montreal Alouettes, finishes his career with 652 receptions for 9,491 yards and 49 touchdowns in 141 career regular season games.