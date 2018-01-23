Long-time Calgary Stampeders fullback Rob Cote announced his retirement Tuesday.

Cote spent 11 seasons in the CFL, all with the Stampeders.

"I want to thank the entire Stampeders organization, my teammates and the fans for an amazing ride," Cote said in a team release. "The past 11 years has shaped my life in many incredible ways and I couldn't be more grateful for the memories I will have with my family forever. I look forward to spending many more years as a part of this great community and trying to give back a fraction of what I have received."

The two-time Grey Cup champion finished with 113 career catches for 1,160 yards and 13 touchdowns, 40 career carries for 143 yards, and 82 career special teams tackles.

"Rob was an asset to the organization and I thank him for everything he has done for the Stampeders on and off the field over his career," Stamps president and GM John Hufnagel said in the team release. "We could always count on Rob to be a professional and to prepare himself to play winning football. He brought a lot of intrinsic value to our team as a team captain, player representative and the quarterback of our punt team. He did an excellent job as a fullback and also when called upon to fill in at tailback. I wish him, his wife Natalie and their sons Miller and Wynn all the best in the future."

"Rob gave everything to the Calgary Stampeders," Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson, who was Cote's teammate for one season in 2008, said in the team release. "His work ethic took him from an undrafted junior football player to someone who was a big part of our success. I feel he was underrated and anytime he was given opportunities, he always made the most of them. Although he will no longer be in uniform, I will always consider him a member of the Stampeders family."