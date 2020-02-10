Veteran Canadian Football League receiver SJ Green will sign with the XFL Monday, according to a report from TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Longtime 10K yard #CFL receiver SJ Green will sign with the XFL today. Green signs deal with XFL primary ownernship group and will enter the league waiver wire where his rights will be picked-up by a team at the top of the wire. SJ Green's deal will run through May 31 2020 #XFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 10, 2020

Green was released by the Toronto Argonauts three days ago. He was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday and according to Scianitti, was weighing offers from both the CFL and XFL.

Green will sign his deal with the XFL's primary ownership group and will enter the league waiver wire where his rights will be picked-up by a team at the top of the wire, per Scianitti.

In 18 games for the Argos last season, Green finished with 85 receptions for 1,039 yards and four touchdowns. The 34-year-old played in the CFL for 13 seasons and has 716 career receptions for 10,222 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Hearing #Argos did not make an offer for Green before releasing him. Green took calls from other teams in the league,but apparently didn't like the market for veteran receivers. If Tampa Bay were to pick up Green he would be reunited with former TO/MTL coach Marc Trestman #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 10, 2020

Scianitti added the Argos did not make an offer to Green before releasing him and while he took calls from other teams, he apparently didn't like the market for veteran receivers. Green could also return to the CFL, per Scianitti, when his XFL deal expires in late May.