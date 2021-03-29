Naylor on CFL's proposal to CFLPA: Immediate reaction from players has been very negative

Canadian Football League veteran and long-time Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end announced his retirement on social media Monday.

“33 years, I gave that to the game.”

———————————————

10 seasons in, STAYED 10 toes down.

Its been real. ✌🏾#WhenToSayWhen pic.twitter.com/tpmTHCYsKL — Adrian Tracy (@ADTrac5) March 29, 2021

"33 years, I gave that to the game," Tracy wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of him with the Tiger-Cats. "10 seasons in, STAYED 10 toes down. It's been real #WhenToSayWhen"

Tracy spent five seasons with the Tiger-Cats before signing with the Montreal Alouettes ahead of the 2020 season, which was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.