1h ago
Longtime Ticats DE Tracy announces retirement
Canadian Football League veteran and long-time Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end announced his retirement on social media Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
"33 years, I gave that to the game," Tracy wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of him with the Tiger-Cats. "10 seasons in, STAYED 10 toes down. It's been real #WhenToSayWhen"
Tracy spent five seasons with the Tiger-Cats before signing with the Montreal Alouettes ahead of the 2020 season, which was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.