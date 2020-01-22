Eli Manning is hanging them up.

The New York Giants confirmed on Wednesday that the two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons. A formal press conference will be held on Friday.

"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history," owner John Mara said in a statement. "He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future."

Manning, 39, just completed his 16th season in the NFL, all with Giants, but first as a backup. The Ole Miss product started a career-low four games last season with the arrival of sixth overall pick Daniel Jones.

A native of New Orleans, Manning was the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, but made it clear he had no intentions of playing for the team. He was moved in a draft-day trade to the Giants in a deal that included fourth overall selection Philip Rivers and a future first-round pick.

Manning finishes his career with a litany of Giants records, including most passing yards, most passing touchdowns and most consecutive starts by a quarterback with 222.

"You talk about a guy that's great to coach, focused every day, took tremendous pride in preparing, practice, had a great sense of humor, was a cynic in the locker room," former coach Tom Coughlin said. "But the guys loved him and they loved him for it, and they played for him. The guys that had the opportunity to play with him know what it's like to be with a guy with as much talent, as much grit, as much determination."

While Manning's Giants made the playoffs only six times in 16 seasons, they won the Super Bowl on two occasions - in 2007 and 2011 - with both victories coming over the New England Patriots.

