Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison has announced his retirement, and this time he's says it's final.

Harrison, 39, retired in 2014 after 11 seasons, but returned to play 11 games with the Steelers later that year.

He took to Instagram to make the announcement on Monday morning, posting a collage of photos of his children with the caption "I've missed way too much for way too long...and I'm done.

Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life. #2ndAndFinalRetirement #HarrisonFamilyValues #BlessedAndHighlyFavored #GodsPlan"

Harrison split last season between the Steelers and the New England Patriots. He appeared in five games with the Steelers before being cut by the team and then played in one game regular season game and three postseason contests with New England.

Harrison is the Steelers' all-time leader in sacks with 80.5. He spent the vast majority of his 14-year career with the Steelers, though he did spend the entire 2013 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was named the 2008 NHL Defensive Player of the Year and was named to five Pro Bowls in his career.