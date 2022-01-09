Just one day after signing a four-year deal with Toronto FC, Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne was injured while playing in a game for his current club Napoli in Serie A. 

Insigne left the game against U.C. Sampdoria with an apparent lower-body injury. 

The 30-year-old's deal with TFC will start on July 1 and he's expected to finish off the current Serie A season with Napoli. 

Insigne, who also plays on Italy's national team, has four goals over 14 games this season, his 11th with Napoli. 