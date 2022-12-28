Toronto FC could be on the verge of landing a major talent.

According to Fabrizio Romano of CBS Soccer and SkySports Italy, TFC is a “more than serious” contender to land Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne. Romano adds a deal could see Insigne make €11.5 million per season on a five-year deal with € 4.5 million add-ons linked to personal goals and targets. Details are being discussed with Insigne and his agent, Romano reports.

Toronto are ‘more than serious’ for Lorenzo Insigne, as reported days ago. They’re pushing. The official proposal has been discussed with Insigne’s camp. 🇨🇦⤵️



€11,5m per season net salary plus €4,5m add ons. Five year deal. Insigne is seriously thinking about it. https://t.co/oiqmgDBvkc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2021

More details on official proposal from Toronto FC to sign Lorenzo Insigne as free agent ⤵️🇨🇦



€11m per season as net guaranteed salary.



€4.5m add ons linked to personal goals/targets.



Five year and half contract.



Details are now being discussed with Insigne and his agent. pic.twitter.com/uxW26dj6fu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2021

European outlet SportMediaset is reporting Insigne and Toronto FC are close to an agreement. Rumours of a fit between Insigne and Toronto have swirled for weeks but neither TFC nor Napoli has commented officially.

Winger Carlos Vela of LAFC is currently the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer with a salary in the range of $6 million per season.

Insigne, who would immediately become one of the most talented players in the MLS, is drawing interest from other European clubs as an Italian newspaper reported Sunday that Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old. Inter Milan is also interested but could have trouble matching TFC’s potential offer, according to as.com.

Insigne has scored 89 goals in 319 appearances for Napoli since he began playing regularly with the first team in 2012. He was also a member of Italy's EURO 2020-winning side from this past summer.

A new transfer window is set to open when the new year begins.