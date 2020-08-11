Is McCaffrey the best non-QB offensive player in the NFL?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn revealed he contracted COVID-19 in the opening scene of this year's Hard Knocks.

"This year is not like any year we've ever had in the National Football League," Lynn said on HBO's Hard Knocks. "I can't promise you you're not going to get infected. I got infected."

Lynn joined New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in announcing he contracted COVID-19.

