The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed Brampton, Ont.-born wide receiver Josh Palmer on Friday.

The Tennessee product was the 77th overall selection in this spring's NFL Draft.

Palmer, 21, spent four seasons with the Vols hauling in 33 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

In 42 games over four years, Palmer recorded 1,514 yards on 99 catches with seven TDs.

The Chargers are scheduled to open training camp on Tuesday.