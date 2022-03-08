Mike Williams will not be headed to free agency, after all.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports that the 27-year-old wide receiver has signed a three-year, $60 million deal to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers.

There is $40M guaranteed at signing. https://t.co/B2by646Rwn — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 8, 2022

A native of Vance, SC, Williams has played the entirety of his five-year career with the Chargers.

In 16 games last season, Williams posted career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards, as well as nine touchdowns.

Originally taken with the seventh overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Williams has recorded 3,662 yards on 227 receptions and 26 touchdowns over 72 games for his career.