Chargers' Henry suffers tibia plateau fracture
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee Sunday, the team announced Wednesday. Henry suffered the injury in the Chargers' overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
TSN.ca Staff
The injury comes after Henry missed all of last season with an ACL injury. The 24-year-old had four receptions for 60 yards in Week 1.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chargers believe Henry's injury will keep him sidelined 4-6 weeks.