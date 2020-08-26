Los Angeles FC and Canada midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye tweeted at Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber on Wednesday afternoon to implore the league take action as protests have risen across the United States following the Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, on Sunday.

The Toronto native's call for action came minutes after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in their first-round playoff series in protest of Blake's shooting.

@MLS @thesoccerdon put out a statement regarding what’s happening in this country. Don’t be the last to do so. Protect your players and do your part to help bring about change please. I’m furious. We don’t feel safe... — Mark-Anthony Kaye (@MarkThEwizz) August 26, 2020

"Put out a statement regarding what's happening in this country," Kaye wrote to Garber. "Don't be the last to do so. Protect your players and do your part to help bring about change, please. I'm furious. We don't feel safe..."

Six MLS games are scheduled for Wednesday evening with Kaye's LAFC visiting Real Salt Lake.

The NBA officially postponed all three of its Wednesday games.