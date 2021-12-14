The Los Angeles Rams have closed their training facility and have entered the NFL's intensive COVID protocols, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The intensive protocol includes virtual0only meetings, limited outdoor gatherings, increased physical distancing, mask wearing at all time (including for players during practice, and eliminating group meals.

The Rams placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee in the COVID protocol on Monday afternoon, prior to their win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.