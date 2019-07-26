The contacts of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have been extended through the 2023 season, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The extensions come following the Rams finishing tied for the best regular-season record in the NFL last season at 13-3, and ultimately reaching the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their history.

WOOOO! Les get to work!



McVay + Snead are extended through 2023! 🙌 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 26, 2019

McVay has led the Rams to a 24-8 record on the field in his two seasons with the club. The 33-year-old had never held an NFL head coaching position before joining the Rams.

The 48-year-old Snead has served as general manager of the Rams since the 2012 season.