Rams make Ramsey highest-paid CB
The Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have agreed to terms on a five-year contraction extension, the team announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $105 million with $71.2 million guaranteed, the largest deal ever given to a defensive back, according to multiple reports.
The Rams acquired Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the season last year, sending Jacksonville two first round draft picks and a fourth round draft pick.
The 25-year-old played in 12 games last season, finishing with 50 tackles and an interception.
Ramsey is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named an All Pro in 2017, his second year in the league.