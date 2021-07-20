Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The injury will likely sideline Akers for the entire 2021 season, with the Rams scheduled to open training camp next week.

Brutal blow for L.A., which loses its leading rusher from last season a week before camp begins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2021

Selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie last season. He added 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Akers injury will likely mean a bigger role for Darrell Henderson Jr., who rushed for 624 yards and five touchdowns last season.