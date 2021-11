On the same day that the team signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

On the same day that the team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

More to come.