Bobby Wagner is headed home.

The veteran linebacker has signed with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, joining his hometown team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is for five years and $50 million deal and could go up to $65 million.

Wagner, 31, had spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Seattle Seahawks prior to his release earlier this month.

In 16 games last season, Wagner recorded 93 tackles, one sack and an interception.

A second-round pick in 2012 out of Utah State, Wagner is six-time All-Pro and was a member of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII-winning team.

For his career, Wagner has 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions over 151 games.

Wagner's addition makes up for the loss of Von Miller, who left for the Buffalo Bills in free agency.