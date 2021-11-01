Von Miller is heading west.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to send seven-time All-Pro outside linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of 2022 draft picks.

Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN.



Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Miller, 32, was the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

In his 10th season out of Texas A&M, Miller was the second overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. In seven games this season, Miller has recorded 19 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks.

For his career, Miller has 509 tackles, a pair of interceptions and one touchdown. Miller's 110.0 sacks are 23rd all-time and first among active players.

Miller was a First-Team All-Pro in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and named to the Second Team in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

He did not play last season due to a severe ankle injury.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4pm ET.