The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday offensive lineman Luc Brodeur-Jourdain will play the final game of his career Thursday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 36-year-old has played his entire 12-year career with the Alouettes, appearing in 167 games.

“It’s not an easy decision to make, but my role as a mentor over the past few seasons have made me realize that there is a life after my playing career and it’s time for me to see to it,” Brodeur-Jourdain said in a team statement. “Obviously, Thursday’s game will be emotional for me, but I could not ask for a better scenario as I will be able to play my last game in front of our fans. Not every player has the luxury of knowing that they will jump on the field one last time.”

“There are so many people I would like to thank that have allowed to live my dream of becoming a professional athlete in my home province and town, starting with my family which always supported me, as well as the Wetenhall family, our management, our coaches, my teammates, past and present and the mentors I had along the way, as well as the fans without who none of this would have been possible,” Brodeur-Jourdain added.

Brodeur-Jourdain spent the majority of his Alouettes career at centre, and helped the team win back-to-back Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010. Brodeur-Jourdain is also a two-time East Division All-Star and was named the team's Most Outstanding Canadian Player in 2015 and the team's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2013.

TSN 690's Joey Alfieri also reported the Als will be adding kicker Tyler Crapigna.

Crapigna played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2015-17, connecting on 76 of 88 field goals with a long of 53 yards.