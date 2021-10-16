Lucchini scores twice as Senators capture win over the Rocket

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Jake Lucchini scored twice as the Belleville Senators captured a 4-1 win over the Laval Rocket in AHL action Saturday night.

The win was redemption for Belleville, which dropped a season-opening 6-2 loss to Laval on Friday night.

Matthew Wedman, Lassi Thomson and Pontus Aberg had the other goals for Belleville.

Laurent Dauphin scored both goals for Laval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021.