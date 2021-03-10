OTTAWA — Lukas Vejdemo and Alex Belzile had a goal and an assist apiece, and the Laval Rocket topped the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Jan Mysak also scored for the Rocket (6-3-1), while Cayden Primeau made 16 saves for the win.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 45-of-48 shots to keep the Senators (2-7-0) in it.

Vitaly Abramov scored the lone goal for Belleville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.