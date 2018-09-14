BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay left Friday's game against the Montreal Alouettes with a dislocated left shoulder and is doubtful to return according to the club.

#BCLions official says Lulay is doubtful to return. His left shoulder was dislocated after being hit by #AlsMtl J. Bowman. #CFL @CFLonTSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 14, 2018

Lulay took a big hit from John Bowman after a throw and stayed down for a while before being helped off the field. Jonathon Jennings is in to replace him.

TSN's John Lu reports that Lulay has emerged from the dressing room with his arm in a sling and an ice pack on his left shoulder.

#BCLions Lulay has emerged from the dressing room, left arm in a sling with an ice pack on his shoulder. #CFL @CFLonTSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 15, 2018

In seven games so far this season for the Lions, Lulay has completed 139 of 226 passes to go along with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

After their Week 14 matchup with the Alouettes, the Lions will be back in action the following week as they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.