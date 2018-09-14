In for the injured Lulay, Jennings finds Burnham for a TD on his first play

BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay left Friday's game against the Montreal Alouettes in the first quarter with a dislocated left shoulder and did not return.

#BCLions official says Lulay is doubtful to return. His left shoulder was dislocated after being hit by #AlsMtl J. Bowman. #CFL @CFLonTSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 14, 2018

Lulay took a big hit from John Bowman after a throw and stayed down for a while before being helped off the field. Jonathon Jennings came into replace him, helping lead the Lions to a 32-14 victory.

TSN's John Lu reports that Lulay emerged from the dressing room later on in the game with his arm in a sling and an ice pack on his left shoulder.

This isn't the first time Lulay has been injured in a start against the Alouettes; in fact it's the fourth.

Including Friday, Lulay has been injured in four of his last five starts against Montreal dating back to 2013.

#BCLions Lulay has emerged from the dressing room, left arm in a sling with an ice pack on his shoulder. #CFL @CFLonTSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 15, 2018

In seven games so far this season for the Lions, Lulay has completed 139 of 226 passes to go along with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Lions will be back in action the following week as they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.