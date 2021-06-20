What Hughes needs to do Sunday to make Canadian history at the U.S. Open

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes entered the final round of the U.S. Open as the co-leader at five-under as he looks to become the first men's major winner since Mike Weir at the Masters since 2003.

You can watch the action LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct. You can also keep up with multiple streams at once at TSN.ca/Multiplex.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at his final round from Torrey Pines:

1. Par 4, 450 yards (Bogey, -4 T2)

Hughes missed the green with his second shot and wasn't able to get his chip close enough, two-putting for an opening bogey five. This dropped Hughes to four-under, one shot back of leader Louis Oosthuizen, who opened with a par.

2. Par 4, 384 yards (Par, -4, T3)

The Hamilton, Ont., native reached the green in regulation and left a lengthy birdie putt just short, tapping in for a par to steady himself after an opening bogey.

3. Par 3, 200 yards (Par, -4, T3)

Hughes hit a sweeping draw off the tee to about 15 feet but was unable to convert on his birdie try, tapping in for par for the second straight hole. Hughes sits one shot back of co-leaders Oosthuizen and Russell Henley in a tie for third with Rory McIlroy.

4. Par 4, 481 yards (Par, -4, T2)

The Canadian found a fairway bunker off the tee but stuck his approach inside 10 feet to give him a great look at birdie. Unfortunately, Hughes missed the short birdie putt to keep him at four-under and one shot off the lead in a tie for second.

5. Par 4, 453 yards (Bogey, -3, T5)

Hughes found a bunker off the tee and splashed out into a greenside bunker. Hughes was unable to get up and down to save his par, dropping him to three-under and two shots back of the lead. Hughes' Sunday score now sits at two-over).

6. Par 4, 521 yards (Bogey, -2, T7)

The 30-year-old continued his struggles on the sixth hole, recording his third bogey of the day to drop him to two-under and three shots back of leader Bryson DeChambeau at five-under.

7. Par 4, 458 yards (Birdie, -3, T5)

With his title hopes slipping away, Hughes drained a 43-foot birdie putt on the Par 4 seventh to get him back to three-under and put him right back in the thick of things to two shots back of DeChambeau.