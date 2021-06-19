Canadian Hughes in second at U.S. Open

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes made a long-range eagle putt on the 13th hole to get him to four-under and move him into solo second behind Russell Henley in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Hughes, a native of Hamilton, Ont., began his day at two-under for the week, three shots behind 48-year-old Richard Bland, who has dropped back a few shots on Moving Day.

Hughes finished the front-nine at one-over but played the next four holes at a combined three-under to shoot him up the leaderboard.

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka all sit within striking distance at Torrey Pines as third-round action continues.

Final round coverage will begin at 10am ET/7am PT Sunday morning on TSN1, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.