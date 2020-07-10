Mackenzie Tour to hold four tournaments for pros in Canada

TORONTO — The Mackenzie Tour announced on Friday it will hold a series of four tournaments for professional golfers residing in Canada.

The official Mackenzie Tour season was cancelled along with the PGA Tour China and PGA Tour Latinoamerica schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournaments announced Friday are set for Langford, B.C., and Caledon, Ont., in August and September and will be held under the direction of the Mackenzie Tour and its staff.

The Canada Life Series will feature two 54-hole events at Bear Mountain Golf & Tennis Resort Community in Langford on Vancouver Island and two more at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Fields will consist of Canadian professionals and elite amateurs, as well as Mackenzie Tour members, regardless of citizenship, who are already in Canada.

Officials anticipate field sizes between 90 and 120 players, with purses set at $50,000 per event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.