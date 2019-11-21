TORONTO, Ontario / PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (November 21)—The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada announced today that Mackenzie Tour players voted the Bayview Place DCBank Open as the 2019 Tournament of the Year. Officials handed out the inaugural award on November 20 during the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Players Choice award was voted on exclusively by Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada members and included a number of criteria, including personal experience, tournament volunteers, hospitality, community support and attendance and the golf course among other considerations.

“We would like to congratulate the members of the board of the Victoria Open Golf Society for all of their hard work. They are very deserving of this award, and we are happy to award it for the first time,” said Mackenzie Tour Vice President Scott Pritchard. “The Bayview Place DCBank Open has made a conscious effort to improve its event year in and year out, and no better indicator of that is its charitable contributions over the last number of years. This year, the event contributed just under $200,000 for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. It’s a hallmark of this tournament to align itself with worthwhile charities.”

The Bayview Place DCBank Open is one of the Mackenzie Tour’s longest-running events, a tournament led by a diverse group of community leaders in Victoria, British Columbia. Murray Thomas, the long-term Tournament Director and member the Victoria Open Golf Society board, accepted the award on the tournament’s behalf.

Hosted at Uplands Golf Club since 2013, Mackenzie Tour players annually give positive feedback about the golf course conditions, especially the greens, which are known as some of the best-maintained on the Mackenzie Tour.

“We constantly strive to pull off the best event on the Mackenzie Tour, and we are extremely proud to be honoured by the Mackenzie Tour players,” said Thomas. “I look forward to sharing this wonderful news with all of our tournament sponsors, partners and volunteers as we could not have done it without them.”

The Bayview Place DCBank Open was one of 12 events on the 2019 Mackenzie Tour. Earlier this year, New Caledonia’s Paul Barjon won the tournament. He went on to win the Order of Merit and earn Player of the Year honours and has since advanced as a member of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.

The Mackenzie Tour will embark on its eighth season in 2020. It will announce its regular season schedule in the coming months.