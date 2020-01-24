TORONTO — The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and Golf Ontario have reached a six-year agreement in partnership with Woodington Lake Golf Club to host and conduct the Ontario Open..

The relaunched tournament, an official tournament on the Tour's 2020 schedule, is set for Tottenham, Ont., from August 24-30.

The Ontario Open originally debuted in 1923. Past champions include Sam Snead, Moe Norman, George Knudson and seven-time champion Nick Weslock.

Following a 23-year hiatus, the event returned for its 63rd edition in 2019.

Hosting the 156-player tournament is the Legend Course at Woodington Lakes Golf Club, a 36-hole facility north of Toronto.

The full 2020 Mackenzie Tour schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.