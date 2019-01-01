VICTORIA — Tyler Madden scored twice to lift the United States over Finland.

Jason Robertson and Ryan Poehling also scored for the U.S., which finished second in Group B to set up Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic.

Jesse Ylonen scored Finland's lone goal in the third period. The Finns, as the third-place team in Group B, will play Canada in the quarters.

The U.S. outshot Finland 39-28.

The American team was without centre Jack Hughes for a third consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. Hughes, who's projected to be a top pick in the 2019 NHL draft, also missed games against Sweden and Kazakhstan.