Major League Soccer announced the nominees for the 2020 End of Year Awards on Thursday and players and coaches from all three Canadian teams made the list.

Chris Mavinga and Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC, Lucas Cavallini and Cristian Dájome from the Vancouver Whitecaps and Romell Quioto from the Montreal Impact have all been nominated for the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

Luis Binks and Zachary Brault-Guillard of the Impact, Thomas Hasal and Ranko Veselinović of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Ayo Akinola of TFC are all up for the AT&T Young Player of the Year award.

Hasal is also up for the Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award, alongside Quentin Westberg of Toronto FC and Impact keeper Clément Diop.

Mavinga is also nominated for Defender of the Year with teammate Richie Laryea as well as Ali Adnan and Jake Nerwinski from Vancouver and Binks and Brault-Guillard from Montreal.

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley and Whitecaps defender Érik Godoy are both up for Comeback Player of the Year.

Cavallini and Dájome represent the Whitecaps among the Newcomer of the Year nominees with Pablo Piatti from Toronto FC and Victor Wanyama from the Impact.

Justin Morrow (TFC), Tosaint Ricketts (VAN) and Victor Wanyama (MON) are all up for the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year.

All three head coaches are nominated for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award, previous winner Greg Vanney from Toronto FC, Thierry Henry from the Impact and Marc Dos Santos from the Whitecaps.

The MLS’ End of Year Awards will be voted on by current MLS players, representatives from MLS clubs, including coaches, technical directors and general managers and select media members.

Voting will take place from October 29-November 9.

MLS will also award the top plays of the season with the AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year awards.